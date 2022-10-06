DALLAS, TX -- Dal-Tile LLC and its powerhouse tile brands Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean are proud to be part of the newly-released Mohawk Industries Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG). Dal-Tile, a subsidiary of Mohawk Industries, is making this ESG Report easily accessible to customers via the Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean websites.

“Our Dal-Tile team is keenly-focused on demanding the very best from ourselves as we strive to lead by example with eco-friendly choices and business practices that are grounded in integrity and responsibility,” said Matt Kahny, president of Dal-Tile LLC. “We are passionate about producing outstanding, innovative products that exceed our customers’ expectations while also ensuring we are good stewards of our communities, people and planet.”

“As we continue to increase the strength of our sustainability platform, responsible manufacturing remains a major focus for Dal-Tile,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile LLC. “Currently, our tiles are made from only natural materials: water, clay, sand, feldspar and other minerals. Our tiles contain zero VOCs, zero PVCs, zero allergens and zero formaldehyde.”

“More than 99 percent of Dal-Tile’s beautiful and durable floor and wall tile collections contain recycled or reclaimed materials,” continued Thorn-Brooks. “In North America, Dal-Tile’s tile manufacturing plants recover and reuse wastewater generated in the production process, preventing 125 million gallons from entering local municipal water treatment facilities. Many additional successes are also part of Dal-Tile’s overall sustainability program.”

“We look forward to doing great things as we continue to grow our multi-facetted sustainability program,” concluded Thorn-Brooks. “Our commitment to having a positive impact on the world around us is one of the core pillars of our business.”