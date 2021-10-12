BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, recently launched a refreshed selection of special edition grout colors to the Permacolor® Select AnyColor™ line. Permacolor Select is an advanced, high-performance cement grout offering the industry’s first dispersible dry pigment solution available in 40 standard Laticrete® colors. With the introduction of AnyColor, customers can choose from an additional 100 stocked competitive colors and have the ability to custom match any color in the BEHR®, Pantone®, Benjamin Moore® and Sherwin-Williams® palettes for the ultimate design flexibility‡.

“Every year, top paint manufacturers single out which colors will reflect the latest design trends for the new year. In addition to thousands of possible color options, we added five special edition color kits to blend harmoniously with today’s top tile trends within the Permacolor Select AnyColor line and to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Ryan Blair, Laticrete senior product manager. “Permacolor Select AnyColor kits allows installers and DIYers to always have the right color on hand, meaning less downtime from driving around looking for the color you need. The system eliminates batch-to-batch variation and, because one base material can be used with any and all of the color kits, enables you to carry a warehouse of options.”

Consumers never have to compromise on design for high-performance grouts because Permacolor Select AnyColor makes it more convenient than ever with enhanced grout customization options. Providing a vibrant and consistent end result, the new color offerings include Pantone® Ultimate Gray, Pantone® Illuminating ( a bright and cheerful yellow), Sherwin Williams® Urbane Bronze, Benjamin Moore® Aegean Teal and BEHR® Jojoba (a warm, green tone).

Designed for optimum performance on all types of residential and commercial installations like swimming pools, steam rooms and fountains, Permacolor Select is able to withstand the most demanding exterior or interior applications with ease. When using Permacolor Select, contractors gain increased productivity and time savings on the jobsite, with foot traffic permitted in as little as three hours. Additionally, Permacolor Select is easy to clean, fiber reinforced, meets UL Greenguard certification standards for low chemical emissions and is a component of the Laticrete Lifetime System Warranty.

For more information, visit laticrete.com/anycolor.

‡ Benjamin Moore®, Sherwin-Williams®, BEHR® and PANTONE® have no involvement with this program. All trademarks shown are the intellectual properties of their respective owners.