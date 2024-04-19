A countertop wash basin with a characteristic thin edge without overflow available in several finishes. Hand-painted ceramic washbasins are unique pieces that rely on the extensive technical knowledge and sensitivity of the artisan working on them: pieces are customized at both a visual and tactile level.

These countertop wash basins are available in several shapes, sizes and finishes. Made of fine fireclay.

