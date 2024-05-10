Inspired by exclusive material from the Santa Magdalena quarries in Spain, Pulpis is Cerdomus’ journey that leads to the discovery of surroundings of essential beauty. Strength, sobriety and elegance are enhanced by the thin veins sinking into the ceramic surface. The most delicate element of Pulpis is the matt surface that we were able to replicate with the use of enamels specially designed to achieve this texture. A look at international design and the world of architecture enhanced with large sizes and a luminous essential and magnificent ice shade.

The collection is available in six colors, four finishes and six sizes.

Visit www.cerdomus.com for more information.