Casalgrande Padana presents Aquatio, its first range of bathroom furniture and accessories. Aquatio includes standard washbasins, shower trays, and shelves made with porcelain stoneware slabs (6 mm thick) from various collections with Bios Antibacterial® technology and a natural or polished finish. Aquatio stands out for its clean lines, essential design, and customizable dimensions, allowing architects and designers to create bathroom furnishings tailored to their needs. This way, Casalgrande Padana porcelain stoneware tiles become the true star of the bathroom. The perfect combination of design and innovation emerges from the water, creating stunning textures, iridescent tones, harmonious transparencies, and sophisticated veining and color variations.

Aquatio includes built-in single or double washbasins with a flap door. The single washbasins measure 50x90xh15 or 50x120xh15 cm. Conversely, the double ones –ideal for large bathrooms or bathrooms shared by several people– measure 50x180xh15cm and feature a slot drain (even in the inspectable version).The range also includes countertop washbasins (36x56xh15, 36x90xh18, or 36x120xh18 cm)and freestanding truncated pyramid washbasins (50x50xh85 cm). This new range also comprises shower trays with channel drains and thermoformed shower trays available in the following sizes: 80x80, 90x90, 80x120, and 90x120 cm. All shower trays have a removable drain grate and a slightly sloping surface to ensure the water flows away correctly. The Aquatio range is completed by shelves available in various sizes (25x60xh8, 25x75xh90, or 50x90xh10 cm) and countertops (50x90xh10, 50x120xh10, or 50x180xh10 cm) with or without a drain hole.

Porcelain stoneware stands out for its versatility, durability, and excellent technical features. In addition, its wide range of formats and textures has expanded its use beyond floors and walls and turned it into an essential material for interior design. Aquatio marble-, stone-, concrete-, and metal-effect bathroom furnishings go with any interior design style and Casalgrande Padana tile collection, allowing you to mix and match colors and textures or create a cohesive, seamless look and a visual continuity with the floors and walls.

Casalgrande Padana porcelain stoneware is a durable, hard-wearing, non-absorbent, fire-resistant, and non-allergenic material that stands the test of time. It also features excellent flexural strength and withstands temperature fluctuations. Moreover, Casalgrande Padana’s exclusive Bios Antibacterial® silver-based treatment helps eliminate 99% of bacteria from the tiles’ surfaces while also combating odors, mold, yeasts and fungi. This is because this antibacterial treatment is incorporated permanently into the slabs. As a result, it’s always active, day and night, even in the dark.

Casalgrande Padana’s collections are made solely with natural raw materials, making them fully recyclable and environmentally friendly. In addition, the company’s production process has always been about meeting ever-higher quality standards through applied research and state-of-the-art technology while adhering to the most stringent environmental standards. Cutting-edge anti-pollution equipment allows for recycling and reusing all production components.