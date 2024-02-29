Prodim showcased its latest Proliner and Factory platforms at The International Surface Event (TISE) -- demonstrating how various projects can be easily tackled, from field to office to factory. Enjoy the speed and simplicity for simple or complex projects.

Whether you have to deal with standard worktop dimensions and production preparation or with a complete complex natural stone fireplace project with multiple mitred surfaces, the possibilities are endless.

According to Prodim, working with the Proliner stone package provides unbeatable accuracy, reliability and speed.

The latest improvements include Proliner Wi-Fi, new smart CAD functionalities, job sheets with labels and stickers, and a 1-click creation of production parts.

Do you think a vein matched countertop with full height backsplash and waterfall side isn't a project for you? Think again and see how easy it is made.

For more information, go to www.prodim-systesm.com.