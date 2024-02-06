Prodim’s latest Proliner and Factory platforms allow various projects to be easily tackled -- from field to office to factory. Enjoy the speed and simplicity for simple or complex projects. Whether you have to deal with standard worktop dimensions and production preparation or with a complete complex natural stone fireplace project with multiple mitred surfaces, the possibilities are endless. According to Prodim, working with the Proliner stone package provides unbeatable accuracy, reliability and speed. The latest improvements include Proliner Wi-Fi, new smart CAD functionalities, job sheets with labels and stickers, and a 1-click creation of production parts.

