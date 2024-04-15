Prodim is showcasing their latest Proliner and Factory platforms at Coverings 2024.

Discover at the Prodim stand (#6443) how various digital templating projects can be easily tackled -- from field to office to factory. Enjoy the speed and simplicity for simple or complex projects.

Whether you have to deal with standard worktop dimensions and production preparation or with a complete complex natural stone fireplace project with multiple mitered surfaces, the possibilities are endless.

Working with the Proliner stone package remains unbeatable in accuracy, reliability and speed.

The latest improvements include Proliner Wi-Fi, new smart CAD functionalities, job sheets with labels and stickers, and a one-click creation of production parts.

Do you think a vein matched countertop with full height backsplash and waterfall side isn't a project for you? Think again and see how easy it is made.

https://www.prodim-systems.com/industries/stone-industry-solutions/