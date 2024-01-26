One of the important trends of interior design are marble-effect porcelain tiles and bathroom tiles that replicate the material that has been the protagonist of art and architecture for centuries. Marble, interpreted with modern lines and original combinations, is becoming more popular in the design of interiors, furnishings and furnishing accessories.

Marble effect tiles as a source of inspiration: the colors and types.

Marble-effect porcelain tiles reproduce the most sought-after and valued marbles in the world in a rich range of colors and shades.

White marble-effect porcelain tiles are inspired by the finest white marbles of Italian tradition. Calacatta marble-effect porcelain tiles include marbles with different shades of white and veins (Calacatta Pregiato, Calacatta Delicato, Calacatta Imperiale, Calacatta Extra, Calacatta Royal). Marble effect white porcelain tiles include Statuario (Statuario Supremo, Statuario Select) and Carrara marble-effect porcelain tiles (Carrara Pure).

The shades of white marble contrast with black marble-effect porcelain tiles (Noir St. Laurent, Nero Marquina, Black Atlantis) and gray marble-effect porcelain tiles (Bardiglio Grey, Morning Sky, Grey Fleury, Gris Supreme, Grey Stone, Grigio Intenso).

Marble-effect floor and wall surfaces can be used in any style, from contemporary and modern to classic reinterpreted to be timeless. For a warm, welcoming style, beige marble-effect porcelain tiles (Cremo Delicato, Champagne Onyx, Creme Prestige, Beige Mystery, Travertino, Elegant Sable) go well with brown marble-effect porcelain tiles (Bronze Luxury, Absolute Brown)

Atlas Concorde's Marvel marble-effect range is constantly being expanded with new looks and variants in line with interior design and architecture trends.

Truly spectacular choices include indoor floors with green marble-effect porcelain tiles (Brazil Green), blue marble-look porcelain tiles (Ultramarine), and red marble-look porcelain tiles (Red Luxury).

Atlas Concorde marble-look collections are all part of Marvel World, a complete selection of floor and wall tiles that is unique in terms of sizes, colors, motifs and decorations.