Amazzonia is the porcelain stoneware tile collection perfect for any surface both indoors and out. The excellent properties of Casalgrande Padana porcelain stoneware make these tiles extremely versatile. That’s why the Amazzonia collection is perfect for any indoor or outdoor setting and any style, whether classic, contemporary, urban chic or minimalist. These rectified stone-like tiles come with a natural finish for interiors and an anti-slip finish and 20 mm thickness for exteriors. They are the ideal choice for creating visual continuity and tiling terraces, patios, verandas and turf or gravel walkways.