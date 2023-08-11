The past and the future merge to create Timeless, the new collection that gives a modern twist to unglazed full-body porcelain stoneware, the material that has made Casalgrande Padana’s history. These tiles are manufactured using an innovative technique. This way, they replicate the characteristics of the material that inspired them, expanding their scope of application.

The Timeless collection stands out for its neutral shades, delicate glimmers of light, subtle cloud-like effects, tactile evenness and concrete’s typical trowel effects. It comes in five colors (Charcoal, Ice, Seal, Taupe and Thunder), three formats (30x60cm, 60x60cm and 60x120cm), three finishes (natural, polished and bush hammered), and a 9.4mm thickness, except for the 60x60cm format in Ice and Taupe, which is 14mm thick and has a natural finish.

Timeless tiles are innovative and can be considered everlasting, just like natural stone. In addition, they have a consistent surface and body structure as the color runs throughout the tile. So, for example, if the superficial layer wears away, you would discover an identical surface underneath without affecting the flooring’s beauty and functionality, which would continue to withstand significant static and dynamic loads, foot traffic and continuous vibrations.

In addition, Timeless tiles do not fear frost, fire, humidity or abnormal temperature fluctuations. As a result, they are perfect for large surfaces in public and commercial spaces but can also add style and personality to any domestic space. Timeless tiles fit any interior design style, and the anti-slip finish allows you to create a visual continuity between floors and walls and interiors and exteriors.

Like all Casalgrande Padana product, Timeless tiles are waterproof. In addition, the exclusive Bios Antibacterial® treatment (available upon request) helps remove 99% of the four main bacterial strains from the tiles’ surface, protecting it from stains, mold, fungi and yeast.

Timeless porcelain stoneware tiles are versatile and functional. In addition, they are made solely with natural raw materials, which means they are also environmentally sustainable and fully recyclable, perfect for the buildings of the future.