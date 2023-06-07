CROSSVILLE, TN -- Crossville, Inc. has launched Snippet ceramic wall tile collection. This unique product is noted for its unique tone-on-tone graphic geometry expanding creative options for custom wall designs. Created in a design collaboration with renowned tile designer Michael R. Golden, Crossville developed this unique tile collection with a left and right mirrored iteration of subtle graphic geometry, providing designers with an almost endless array of patterns to express custom creations. The tone-on-tone design feels both edgy and understated, and the colorways match Crossville’s popular Swatches collection adding even more design options.

The team’s vision led them to “seek a component with endless pattern options,” and the Snippet collection makes a huge statement when used on a large scale. “Today, we’re seeing more designers and property owners embracing color in unique, new ways. With Snippet’s incredible options, we can’t wait to see the custom variations designers will create,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. The Snippet collection is offered in five tones: Cotton, Stone, Coal, Warm Silver and Lipstick. With the two geometric faces, the tile is offered in 3 x 12 inch and is recommended for residential and commercial applications.

“Our goal for the Swatches collection was to provide the ultimate palette for interior vertical surfaces,” shares Waldrep. “By expanding the design options with the Snippet collection, designers have not only on-trend color selections but also the textural graphic elements that provide pizzaz.” To help design unique arrangements and spur creativity, Crossville offers a digital pattern builder showcasing 25 of Golden’s favorite designs and the ability to create your own in conjunction with Swatches. For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.