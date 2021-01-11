Hues from Crossville’s Swatches Wall Tile Collection Are on Point with Pantone’s 2021 Colors of the Year

CROSSVILLE, TN -- On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Pantone Color Institute announced two colors will share the title of Color of the Year for 2021: Pantone® 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and Pantone 13-0647 Illuminating.

On the heels of the Pantone announcement, the team at Crossville is pleased to share that the Swatches wall tile collection, one of the brand’s most recent introductions, offers hues that align ideally with the latest trends. This colorful connection is featured in Crossville’s Pantone Color Trends Look Book, available online at https://online.pubhtml5.com/zbku/uwoe/.

Swatches Brilliant Deduction Pineapple is a vibrant, tart yellow in keeping with Pantone Illuminating. Swatches Neutral Territory Shadow is a sturdy, concrete gray that echoes Pantone Ultimate Gray.

“We always anticipate Pantone’s annual color announcement and it’s especially exciting to align the colorful products in our catalog with the latest trends,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing for Crossville. “Our new Swatches wall tile is all about color, so it’s not surprising that we have two hues from this collection that answer the Pantone 2021 trends so well.”

Crossville has already produced a Color of the Year look book to showcase product offerings to support the two Pantone colors and share a unique, tile design perspective on the trends.

Find the full product details on Swatches wall tile at https://www.crossvilleinc.com/Products/Swatches.