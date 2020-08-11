Crossville Launches Swatches Wall Tile Collection

CROSSVILLE, TN -- Crossville, Inc. recently launched Swatches ceramic wall tile collection. This unique product is notable for its extensive options for creating custom wall designs.

The color range of Swatches is quite vast. According to Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing for Crossville, the product development team created the spectrum of hues to answer burgeoning color trends and the commercial design market’s needs and preferences.

“Our goal for Swatches was to provide the ultimate palette for interior vertical surfaces,” Waldrep said. “Looking at the amazing choices of this line, we certainly achieved that goal.”

The collection’s 16 colors are presented in three groupings of foundational, neutral and vibrant hues:

Necessary Objects (available in gloss and satin finishes): Cotton, Eggshell, Stone and Coal.

Neutral Territory (available in gloss and satin finishes): Shadow, Warm Silver, Seashell, Old Lace, Smokestack and Sea Ice.

Brilliant Deduction (available in gloss finish only): Cobalt, Mulberry, Lipstick Red, Pineapple, Petrol and Spruce.

The colors can be mixed and mingled to create exciting patterns or installed monochromatically for uniform looks.

“We literally thought of and included everything current when it comes to wall tile colors,” Waldrep explained. “The options in Necessary Options are designers’ staples -- the foundational must-haves for countless projects. Neutral Territory’s hues are fun, new interpretations on neutral colors, an indication how design trends are evolving. And Brilliant Deduction is a modern rainbow with lots of gloss and colorful surprises.”

The line’s broad color offerings are matched by the expansive selection of sizes, including five calibrated field tile options and a thorough trim package to finish every space professionally. Available sizes include:

Field tiles: 2 x 8, 4 x 8, 3 x 12, 6 x 6 and 3 x 6 inches

Bullnose options: single bullnose in 4 x 8, 3 x 12 and 3 x 6 inches; double bullnose offered in 4 x 4 inches

Cove base options: 3- x 3- and 4- x 8-inch cove base, right or left corner 4- x 8-inch cove base

“Today, we’re seeing more designers and property owners embracing color in unique, new ways. With Swatches’ incredible options -- 104 SKUs -- we can’t wait to see the custom variations designers will create,” Waldrep said.

Swatches wall tile collection is suited for interior vertical applications in commercial and residential settings and requires only minimal cleaning and maintenance. It may be specified with Hydrotect(TM), Crossville’s invisible coating that offers added defense against dirt.

For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.