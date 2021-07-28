CROSSVILLE, TN -- Crossville, Inc. recently announced the launch of its new Ossido porcelain tile panel collection. The panels are crafted to evoke the look of materials left in the elements to weather and oxidize and captured at the peak point of visual appeal in durable porcelain that won’t corrode or transfer with time.

The collection comes in three color variations: Nero, Bruno and Verderame, mimicking the appearance of verdigris copper and weathered metals.

“Ossido is an impressive merger of artistic expression and the latest in tile production technology,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville vice president of marketing. “The result is this unique, rich palette of lasting style for designers and architects.”

The panels come in 1- x 3-meter sheets with the Laminam 5.6-mm thickness. They are suitable for interior wall and floor applications in both commercial and residential settings. All colors are available in the 3+mm thickness by special order.

The collection is manufactured by Laminam in Italy and distributed exclusively by Crossville, Inc. in the U.S.

For more information on this collection, visit https://www.crossvilleinc.com/Products/Ossido.