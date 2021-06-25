CROSSVILLE, TN -- Crossville, Inc. recently announced the launch of its new Shades 2.0 porcelain tile collection. The unique appearance of this line carries the cachet of the original Shades by Crossville even further with 13 elemental hues, patterned accent tile and a range of size formats.

“We created Shades 2.0 to answer the evolution of design,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville vice president of marketing. “With so many colors and sizes complemented by very unique patterned tile, we’re bringing more creative choices for designers to achieve incredible results.”

The overall look of the collection features a subtle, linear graphic that gives nod to the biophilic design trend. This visual is interpreted beautifully in both the unpolished and semi-polished finishes.

Shades 2.0 contemporary palette is a sophisticated mix of 13 modern neutrals. The options cover the gamut from cool to warm and light to dark: Frost, Vapor, Ink, Midnight, Mist, Ash, Thunder, Fog, Clay, Haze, Foam, Camel and Russet. Similar to the original Shades collection, the colors in Shades 2.0 can stand alone to create monochromatic looks or mix-and-mingle for interplayed designs.

Designers may choose to install the surface visual’s soft striations in the same direction for a clean, continuous look or alternate directions to create a more varied, textural appearance. As part of the design evolution, Shades 2.0 also offers a multi-directional graphic in a new patterned accent tile. This option adds visual interest within a configuration or may be installed singularly for maximum impact.

“The striation coupled with the patterned accent option give designers great solutions for creating custom looks,” Waldrep said.

Shades 2.0 is offered in an expansive array of sizes, all rectified, providing more design possibilities. The interior field tile sizes include 24 x 48, 24 x 24, 12 x 24 and 6 x 24 inches. Additionally, there is a 12- x 12-inch right triangle for creating a bold aesthetic. The collection also offers smaller sizes in the 2- x 2-inch unpolished solid mosaic and the 1- x 3-inch semi-polished mosaic in the cool and warm hues. Finishing options include a 4- x 24-inch bullnose or 6- x 12-inch cove base.

Shades 2.0 is made in the U.S. using Crossville’s EcoCycle Tile Process ™ and is Green Squared Certified. The line is covered by Crossville’s porcelain tile EPD, HPD, Declare Label, and sustainability report -- all of which can contribute to LEED, Well, LBC and other green building rating systems.

For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.