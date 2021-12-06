CROSSVILLE, TN – Crossville, Inc. has announced the launch of Owen Stone porcelain tile collection, the company’s latest line embracing the natural elements and expanding the brand’s offerings that answer the biophilia trend.

Notably, this innovative collection features a new leathered finish, a first for Crossville. The finish is achieved by running diamond-tipped brushes across the fired tile. The result is a surprisingly soft feel with tremendous visual richness yet no compromise of DCOF and technical performance standards for the commercial-grade porcelain surfacing.

In addition to the leathered finish, Owen Stone is offered in an exterior finish that allows for visually seamless installations from inside to out and answers the unique demands of outdoor applications.

“The finishes are the big story with Owen Stone. First, our new leathered finish is really exciting. It’s silky and soft to the touch—extremely luxurious and ideal for bare-feet floors yet suitable for high-traffic commercial environments,” explained Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. “Coupled with the durability of our exterior finish, this collection will answer countless design possibilities.”

The Owen Stone collection is offered in six dark-to-light colors, named to convey the softness of the texture: Teddy, Sable, Mittens, Slipper, Bunny and Down. Generous field tile sizes include the large format 24 x 48 inch, as well as 12 x 24 and 24 x24 inches. All are rectified for high-end installations indoors and out. Rounding out the offering are two mosaics, bullnose and covebase. This impressive trim package provides a large range of application feasibility – from demanding commercial installations to residential interiors.

Responsibly made in the U.S., Owen Stone is Green Square Certified, making it a beautifully responsible selection for interior and exterior walls and floors for commercial or residential projects. The line is covered by our porcelain tile EPD, HPD, Declare Label and sustainability report—all of which can contribute to LEED, Well, LBC and other green building rating systems.

For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.