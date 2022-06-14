CROSSVILLE, TN -- Crossville, Inc. has announced the launch of the Stone Fiction porcelain tile collection, an innovative series featuring the popular appearance of crosscut travertine convincingly interpreted in durable porcelain tile.

“It’s not surprising that natural travertine is a very desirable look for a wide range of design applications,” shares Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. “However, its high-level maintenance requirements often knock it out of consideration come specification time. We crafted Stone Fiction to give designers the travertine style they want and the elegantly effortless performance end-users need.”

Travertine’s beauty in design has been desired from ancient into modern times. The material is prominent in many iconic, historically significant structures such as the Colosseum in Rome that still stands today. Interestingly, its popularity has experienced a resurgence and is stronger than ever now. For example, searches for “travertine” on Etsy grew by 211% in 2021, and it is the second-most specified natural stone behind marble. Even so, for many contemporary applications, the stone’s natural properties don’t answer the unique demands of modern environments and performance standards.

“The combination of Stone Fiction’s stunning travertine look and powerful porcelain performance makes it the answer so many designers have been looking for,” Waldrep states.

Stone Fiction captures travertine’s distinct appearance with soft, swirling surface graphics and a mild, abundantly matchable neutral color palette. The line’s subtly striated visual and limestone-like textural detailing, achieved through Crossville’s advanced tile design technology, emulate the nuances of stone mineral deposits and pitting of the natural material. Though the overall effect captures the real stone’s appearance, the tiles are easy-to-clean and extremely durable.

“Although travertine is a beloved natural stone, its porousness and irregularity can make upkeep and long-term performance really challenging. In contrast, Stone Fiction is ideal for residential spaces, as well as the most demanding commercial installations—inside or out,” states Waldrep.

Stone Fiction’s versatile color options are Travertine Ivory, Beige, Silver and Coffee. These hues are offered in both an unpolished interior finish and an exterior option suitable for walkways and pool surrounds. Though the texture of the tiles is smooth to the touch, the unpolished finish provides necessary slip resistance. This invites designers to carry a look from interior spaces to outdoor areas with no compromising performance.

The collection’s concise field tile sizes are 12 x 24 inches and 24 x 24 inches supplemented by a 2- x 2-inch mosaic. The trim package includes bullnose and covebase to provide a large range of application feasibility for commercial and residential projects.

Stone Fiction field tiles are made in the USA and Green Square Certified to answer sustainability standards. The complete collection is suited for commercial or residential projects with options recommended for both interior walls and floors.

For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.