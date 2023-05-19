AUSTIN, TX – The Artisan Group, one of North America’s leading network of stone fabricators, held its momentous 10th annual tradeshow and meeting in Austin, TX, last month. The event was hosted by Architectural Surfaces at their acclaimed Austin showroom and warehouse.

This event brought together experienced fabrication industry members to exchange invaluable best practices, followed by a tradeshow experience that featured a lineup of 20 of the group’s vendor partners. Attendees were treated to a captivating presentation on Human Resources by Hunter Lott, while Jim Hieb from the Natural Stone Institute provided an update on their cutting-edge Silica Safety initiative. Additionally, a new partnership program with Kohler was announced, promising exciting opportunities for all.

Artisan Group Director Jason Brown expressed his sentiments saying, “Witnessing the remarkable evolution of this group into a beacon of best practices and industry collaboration for stone fabrication is truly outstanding. We remain committed to delivering unparalleled value to our members and embracing every partnership within this amazing network.”

With its membership including over 50 shop locations spanning the U.S. and Canada, the Artisan Group continues to grow and revolutionize the stone fabrication industry.”