STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, is recognizing with three annual awards successful cooperation with a customer to create the world’s largest single autonomous mine, safety-enhancing software products and battery-electric vehicles for the construction market.

The United in Performance Award honors exceptional customer collaboration. It is presented to a team that is collaborating closely with customer Roy Hill and Epiroc’s automation partner ASI Mining. The award is for the work to convert Roy Hill’s mixed fleet of almost a hundred haul trucks to driverless operation in Australia. The on-going work will create the world’s largest single autonomous mine -- boosting safety and productivity.

The Inspired by Innovation Award honors Epiroc’s most innovative technical development that has had a proven commercial success. It is presented to a team at the Digital Solutions division that has developed a new software solutions offering that increases safety and productivity in both tunneling (construction) and surface mining.

The Dare to Think New Award gets its name from Epiroc’s vision. It is presented to a team that enabled Epiroc in Norway to sell battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) into the construction market. The market so far for Epiroc’s BEVs has mainly been mining, but this order shows that the emissions-free machines can play a vital role also for construction.

“Congratulations to the winners, who all represent Epiroc’s core values of innovation, commitment and collaboration,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO. “I’m proud of all the ground-breaking work produced by the organization that makes our customers’ operations safer and more productive, and accelerates the transformation toward a more sustainable society.”