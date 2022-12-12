STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has appointed Paul Bergström president of the Digital Solutions division and member of group management, effective no later than June 1, 2023. Epiroc also announced a change in group management effective January 1, 2023.

Since 2017, Bergström has been executive vice president, Global Services at Elekta, a Sweden-based medical equipment company. Previously, he has held several management positions at Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications company. He is a Swedish citizen, born 1974, and holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Sweden.

Ashleigh Braddock will continue as acting division president until Bergström joins Epiroc after which she will return to her role as vice president sales and operations.

“I am pleased to welcome Paul to Epiroc,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. ”We are expanding our digital offering organically and through acquisitions, and Paul has the right background and experience to successfully lead and grow our Digital Solutions division.”

Effective January 1, 2023, Mattias Olsson, senior vice president corporate communications, will take up a new role as vice president M&A and Integration in the group and will not be a member of group management. Mattias’ areas of responsibility will be assumed by Håkan Folin, chief financial officer and Nadim Penser, senior vice president, people & leadership.