STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Jess Kindler, president of Epiroc’s Parts & Services division and member of Group Management, has decided to leave the group for a position at a private company based in the U.S. “Jess has made significant contributions to the development and successful growth of Epiroc, since 2016 as president of our Parts and Services division,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “He will move home to the U.S. for a new opportunity, and I wish him all the best.” Kindler joined the group in 2005 and will continue to lead the Parts & Services division until further notice. He will leave the group no later than January 2023.