Diverzify announced the appointment of Jason Adams as president of the ceramic tile division at Diverzify Chicago, effective November 14, 2022. In this new role he will be reporting directly to Ryan Borgman, president Diverzify Chicago.

Jason has worked for Kingston Tile Company of Chicago over the last 25 years and has served as president of the firm for the past four years. In this new role, Adams will have full responsibility for the growth and development of our ceramic tile business and will work with our team to expand the company's footprint.

Outside of his day-to-day duties, Adams has worked with the Starnet Cooperative since 2010 as part of its membership committee. In 2016, he became a member of Tile Council of North America and Ceramic Tile Contractor Association Chicago. In 2017, he became a Local 21 Apprentice Trustee and District Council Training Center representative.



