STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN: Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and Infrastructure industries, further enhances its focus on parts and services and establishes regional Parts & Services divisions.

A regional structure has been created during 2022 and as of January 1, 2023, the Parts & Services division will be split into three regional Parts & Services divisions and the current regional presidents are appointed division presidents and members of Epiroc Group Management.

• Nelson Trejo, president parts & services North and South America (NASA). He is a Chilean citizen, born 1975, and holds a Master´s degree in Mining Engineering from Universidad de Santiago, Chile. Nelson Trejo was previously vice president marketing, parts & services division, and has been employed in the group since 2005.

• Luis Araneda, president parts & services Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He is a Chilean citizen, born 1974, is a Mechanical Engineer from Universidad del Bio-Bio, and holds an MBA from Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, Chile. Luis Araneda was previously vice president operations, parts & services division, and has been employed in the group since 2000.

• Arman Bagdasarian, president parts & services Asia Pacific (APAC). He is an Armenian and Russian citizen, born 1977, and holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration, Russian-Armenian University, Armenia. Arman Bagdasarian was previously general manager, Epiroc Russia, and has been employed in the group since 2018.

“Epiroc’s parts and services business has had strong performance for many years and it is time for the next step to enable continuous profitable growth,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “With a regional organization we enhance focus and build stronger customer relations.”

After the change on January 1st, Epiroc will have the following segments and divisions:

• The Equipment & Service segment with the divisions Underground, Surface, Parts & Services North and South America (NASA), Parts & Services Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Parts & Services Asia Pacific (APAC) and Digital Solutions.

• The Tools & Attachments segment with the Tools & Attachments division.

It was earlier announced that Jess Kindler, president of Epiroc’s Parts & Services division, will leave the group not later than January 2023.