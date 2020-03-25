Biesse Group guarantees spare parts, services and the delivery of machines, despite a production slowdown for the good of the population

Biesse Group has received the urgent national measures designed to contain COVID-19 and issued by the President of the Council on Sunday, 22 March, as well as similar laws adopted in countries where the group operates. The foremost objective is to safeguard the health of company employees and stakeholders and of the community as a whole.

Despite production having slowed down in some of the facilities owned by the group – due to the new global directives – the company continues to guarantee its full range of services, from after sales support to spare parts shipments and virtual assistance, offered at no charge and in complete safety thanks to the advanced features of the SOPHIA IOT platform.



“We are working in synergy with our 39 subsidiaries to guarantee business continuity for our customers, assisting them with spare parts and services, as well as with remote assistance and operations at the customer's site, in full compliance with local laws. Encouraged by a significant portfolio of orders, we are facing these weeks of emergency with confidence and with a deep sense of responsibility. Furthermore, the machines that continue to be produced by our manufacturing sites and the technology available at our hubs in Italy, North America, Australia, Malaysia and India, ensure a supply that is more than sufficient to meet the demands of Biesse and Intermac customers around the world and to respond to their technology needs during this time. Thanks to this strategic reserve, we are able to face the necessary slowdown with no cause for concern,” stated Federico Broccoli, Subsidiaries Division Director and Wood Division Director/Sales.



The Group is also taking solid steps to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus: after having announced a €100,000 donation to support San Salvatore Hospital in Pesaro, the Group also launched LET’S DO MORE, a fund-raiser that will purchase new equipment for the hospital, to provide real help for the local population during this difficult emergency: https://gf.me/u/xrw3df.