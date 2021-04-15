The United in Performance Award honors exceptional customer collaboration. This award is presented to Rodrigo Izzo, Carlos Valencia, Pedro Debia and Luis Vera of Epiroc Chile, as well as to mining company Antofagasta Minerals’ team at its Los Pelambres copper mine. Through close collaboration, they made two Pit Viper 351 drilling rigs fully autonomous, which has strengthened safety and productivity at the mine. Benefits include allowing the rig operators to control the machines from a safe and comfortable control room three kilometers away from the mining site. See a six-minute video of the project here.

The Inspired by Innovation Award honors Epiroc’s most innovative technical development that has had a proven commercial success. It is presented to Fredrik Jormvik, Mattias Pettersson and Andreas Öqvist of Epiroc’s Underground division; Ermin Kodzaga, Rickard Hendeberg and Wesley Santos of the Technology & Digital division; and Rohan Andersson and Alex Diamond of Epiroc Australia. They have been instrumental in making Epiroc the first equipment supplier to provide a mixed-fleet automation solution for underground mining, for Newcrest Mining Limited at its Cadia Valley gold and copper operation in Australia.

The inaugural Dare to Think New Award gets its name from Epiroc’s new vision. It is presented to Maria Dikmen of the Parts & Services division, Fredrik Martinsson of the Rocvolt team and Underground division, Shawn Samuels of Epiroc Canada, Sathish Thamarai Selvan of Epiroc’s engineering center CMTEC in India, and Fredrik Grahn of the Technology & Digital division. They are part of a team of passionate people who have successfully developed conversion kits that enable customers to transform diesel-powered machines to battery-electric versions, thereby improving the work environment and lowering emissions while improving productivity. The Scooptram ST1030 underground loader is the first machine to get the retrofit solution, with more machines to follow.

“Congratulations to the award winners and other contributors to these exciting projects. They truly represent Epiroc’s innovative spirit and vision to dare to think new,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO. “Automation and battery-electric conversion are important parts of our innovation focus to support customers on their journey toward improved safety and productivity and lower emissions.”