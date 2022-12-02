STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN: Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has completed the acquisition of Remote Control Technologies Pty Ltd, an Australian company that provides automation and remote-control solutions for mining customers around the world. With this acquisition, Epiroc will be the world-leading automation solutions provider not only for surface and underground rock drilling but also for underground loading and haulage.

Remote Control Technologies, known as RCT, is headquartered in Perth, Australia, with customers in more than 70 countries. The company provides automation and remote-control solutions applicable for either a single machine or an entire mixed fleet of machines regardless of manufacturer or type of equipment. RCT also provides data and information systems, fleet and machine management systems, and machine protection systems.

RCT has about 225 employees and had revenues in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, of approximately MAUD 85 (MSEK 600).

Epiroc announced on October 31, 2022, that it had agreed to acquire RCT.

The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. To learn more about RCT, please see https://rct-global.com/