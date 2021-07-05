Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has completed the acquisition of Meglab, a Canadian company with expertise in providing electrification infrastructure solutions to mines. The solutions support mining customers in their transition to battery-electric vehicles.

Meglab, based in Val-D’Or, Quebec, Canada, is a technology integrator that designs, manufactures, installs and supports practical and cost-effective electrification and telecommunications infrastructure solutions to customers in several countries. Its products and solutions include system design, substations, switchgears and automation system solutions, enabling the infrastructure needed for mine electrification and equipment charging solutions, as well as for digitalization and automation of operations. Meglab has more than 240 employees and had revenues in 2020 of about MCAD 49 (MSEK 335).

Epiroc announced on March 31, 2021, that it had agreed to acquire Meglab. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. To learn more about Meglab, please see meglab.ca/en.