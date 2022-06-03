STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has agreed to acquire JTMEC. The Australian company specializes in providing mines with electrical infrastructure, supporting the industry’s transition to battery electrification.

JTMEC, based in Perth, Australia, is an electrification infrastructure solutions provider for both underground and surface mines. The company’s offerings include high voltage installation and maintenance work, transformer servicing and testing, engineering design, feasibility studies and training. It also manufactures electrical products, including substations and mine chargers. “Battery electrification represents the future in the mining industry, and the strong team at JTMEC is playing an important role in enabling this vital transformation,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “This acquisition will further strengthen our ability to support mining customers on their electrification journey toward less emissions, improved work conditions and higher productivity. JTMEC is also a strong complement to Meglab, which we acquired in 2021.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.