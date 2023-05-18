STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has agreed to purchase the key assets of Schramm Australia, a leading manufacturer of products for reverse circulation (RC) drilling.

Since February 2023, Schramm Australia, based in Perth, has been in voluntary administration, and Epiroc will now continue the business to the benefit of the customers. The assets include intellectual property as well as two production facilities near Perth and two service centers located in Queensland and South Australia. Schramm Australia’s employees will be offered employment at Epiroc.

“The Schramm products and brand are well known as a global leader in reverse circulation technology,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming the strong team at Schramm Australia to the Epiroc Group.”

The asset purchase is expected to be completed in the second quarter 2023.

The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.