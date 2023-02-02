STOCKHOM, SWEDEN: Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has completed the acquisition of Mernok Elektronik (Pty) Ltd, a South African company that provides advanced collision avoidance systems for mining companies. With this acquisition, Epiroc will strengthen its position as a world-leading provider of automation and safety solutions for mining operations.

Mernok Elektronik is headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa. The company designs and produces proximity detection technologies and collision avoidance systems of the highest level (EMESRT Level 9) applicable for either a single machine or an entire mixed fleet of machines regardless of manufacturer or type of equipment. Mernok Elektronik’s customers are primarily in Africa. The systems significantly reduce the risk of vehicle accidents, strengthening operator safety as well as productivity.

Mernok Elektronik has about 45 employees and had revenues in the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022, of approximately MZAR 80 (MSEK 50).

Epiroc announced on December 9, 2022, that it had agreed to acquire Mernok Elektronik.

The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. To learn more about Mernok Elektronik, please see https://mernok.co.za/.