STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has completed the acquisition of the business of Wain-Roy, a U.S. manufacturer of excavator attachments for the construction industry.

The Wain-Roy business, with a manufacturing site in Kronenwetter, Wisconsin in the U.S. was part of Oregon Tool, Inc. The company’s customers are mainly in the U.S. Wain-Roy has about 100 employees and annual revenues of about MSEK 200.

Epiroc announced on October 21, 2022, that it had agreed to acquire the business of Wain-Roy.

The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.