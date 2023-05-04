Classic marble elegance in a durable low-maintenance quartz. Calacatta Abezzo premium natural quartz from MSI offers a soft white background enhanced with the movement of neutral earthy gray veining for enduring beauty that replicates the peacefulness of nature. It is an ideal choice for countertops, waterfall islands, accent walls, showers and other features where the look of marble is desired, and the modern ease of quartz is preferred. In residential and commercial spaces, Calacatta Abezzo quartz is a natural choice. This versatile stain-resistant quartz is available in 2cm and 3cm bookmatched slabs for design and installation flexibility.