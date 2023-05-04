This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Alternative Stone Materials: Brittanicca Gold Cool by Cambria
May 4, 2023
Cambria recently debuted three new designs, the stunning Brittanicca Gold Cool, Hailey and Harlow (shown) -- all part of the company’s Luxury Series that features a mix of cool and warm tones evoking organic forms. The quartz collection is ideal for applications such as kitchen countertops and bathroom vanities, as well as sleek furniture designs.
