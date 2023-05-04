Lapitec is a cladding material that is made in Italy and appreciated on the international market for its aesthetic and performance characteristics. With a natural formula that is free of crystalline silica, it comes in large full-body slabs, with mineral colors present in the mix, unprinted and which consistently emerge when making cuts, incisions and holes. This characteristic, emphasized by the new colors of the 2023 range: Bianco Serena, Bianco Angelica, Bianco Andromeda, Bianco Olimpia and Bianco Atena (shown), join the shades already present in the Musa collection. From the softness of Bianco Serena, with golden veins on a chromatic base tending towards ivory, to the rigor of the gray texture of Bianco Atena, the new colors offer five fascinating interpretations of the white theme with contrasting décor, with a range of styles suitable for any project.