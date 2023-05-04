For its new porcelain range, Caesarstone utilizes its technological expertise and design leadership to capture the visual qualities of a wide range of material types: from natural marble to the industrial aspects of concrete and metal. The heightened veining, palpable textures and dynamic patterns of the porcelain collection are available in a highly curated range of 25 (shown: Aluminous). The product marks a leap forward in technology, functionality and design specifically developed for countertop application, boosting functional properties that make it a superior option for this application:
- Superior durability to withstand stains, scratches and outdoor elements
- Extreme heat resistance
- Designs with striking color schemes, bolder veins, textures and patterns
Caesarstone porcelain offers the same non-porous hygienic health and easy maintenance benefits as the company’s quartz offerings.
