For its new porcelain range, Caesarstone utilizes its technological expertise and design leadership to capture the visual qualities of a wide range of material types: from natural marble to the industrial aspects of concrete and metal. The heightened veining, palpable textures and dynamic patterns of the porcelain collection are available in a highly curated range of 25 (shown: Aluminous). The product marks a leap forward in technology, functionality and design specifically developed for countertop application, boosting functional properties that make it a superior option for this application:

Superior durability to withstand stains, scratches and outdoor elements

Extreme heat resistance

Designs with striking color schemes, bolder veins, textures and patterns

Caesarstone porcelain offers the same non-porous hygienic health and easy maintenance benefits as the company’s quartz offerings.