With a stunning off-white background and subtle gold veins, LumaTaj perfectly evokes the coveted look of Taj Mahal quartzite. LumaTaj’s sleek and neutral shade complements a variety of décor styles and color palettes. This quartz uses MSI’s exclusive LumaLuxe® formulation giving it depth and realism making it perfect to use as countertops, walls and much more. Achieve the classic look you desire by selecting LumaTaj in commercial and residential spaces.

For more information visit msisurface.com.