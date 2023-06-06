Featuring a warm white background with brown and green wispy veins beautifully intermingled, Calacatta Viraldi provides a neutral yet welcoming design that complements an array of color palettes. The enhanced naturalism of this quartz is perfect for various applications including statement kitchen islands, walls and other areas throughout your space where a touch of flair is appreciated. With MSI’s exclusive LumaLuxe® formulation, this quartz enhances how light interacts with the surface for ultimate eye-catching and immersive results. Add the stunning Calacatta Viraldi to your residential or commercial interiors to help make any room stand out no matter the occasion.

For more information visit msisurfaces.com.