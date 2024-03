MSI offers sleek, modern surfaces in the multifamily space. Upgrade your tub and shower projects with porcelain, Venetian marble or quartz shower surround panels. MSI shower surround panels are easy-to-maintain, and they are a superior tub and shower alternative to tile. Panels can be trimmed for a customized fit. Colors Available: Glacier Pearl, Glacier Statuary, Quebec Onyx, Montblanc Statuario.

Visit www.msisurfaces.com for more information.