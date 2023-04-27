DALLAS, TX -- During this week’s Coverings tradeshow, the Marazzi brand of tile is highlighting several of its latest products, including all Spring Launch 2023 assortments. Coverings is billed as the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, with more than 1,000 global exhibitors from 40 countries represented. Showcased in the Marazzi meeting room on the Coverings show floor are the following tile designs:

Inyo

The Inyo collection takes a rustic approach to porcelain tile with its moody crackle design. The handsome leather look, available in five rich colors, creates a warm and luxe aesthetic and offers a lifetime of antimicrobial surface protection that does not wash off or wear away thanks to DEFEND powered by Microban®. DEFEND powered by Microban® eliminates 99% of the bacteria on the tile’s surface, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Select from must-have sizes: 2 x 8-, 8-inch hexagon, 1 x 6-inch mosaic, and the penny round mosaic — each thoughtfully curated for a custom appeal. Look no further, Inyo is essential to your luxury design.

www.marazziusa.com/products/fabric-look/inyo

Illusionist

Unveil your artistic ambition with the ColorBody porcelain tile masterpiece, Illusionist. This concrete look tile is inspired by the whimsical movement of watercolor paintings; the surface hosts a unique glossy effect that creates high definition and variation. The dreamy color palette includes a creamy white, smokey grays and a saturated blue, all available in an array of large format sizes, plus two statement color blends in the 1 x 24-inch mosaic. Bring your picture-perfect design to life with Illusionist.

www.marazziusa.com/products/concrete-look/illusionist

Savoir

Transform any space into a runway with the exotic elegance of Marazzi’s Savoir, a stunning marble look ColorBody porcelain tile collection. This decadent marble visual demands attention in four on-trend, natural colorways in both matte and polished finishes. Bold veining visuals vary from tile to tile, which adds a daring contrast to your canvas. Select from the popular 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and complementary mosaics or make a floor-to-ceiling statement with the extra-large 24 x 48 size. The epitome of je ne sais quoi – Savoir is luxury unmatched. Made in the USA.

www.marazziusa.com/products/marble-look/savoir

Uniche

Bring the beauty of raw elements indoors with Marazzi’s organic stone look Uniche. This beautiful ColorBody porcelain collection is available in four modular sizes in earthy colors ranging from warm shades to cool hues, each with considerable tone and pattern variations. Stay grounded while adding dimension and character to any space with the expansive size offering and matching 3 x random brick-joint mosaic. Suitable for floor, wall and shower floor applications.

www.marazziusa.com/products/stone-look/uniche

Vero

Vero effortlessly celebrates the origins of natural style. This oak-inspired porcelain tile collection satisfies the senses of sight and touch thanks to its authentic likeness to natural wood. Vero introduces an extra-long 9 x 71-inch plank size and includes a 4 x 21-inch chevron plank tile, showing off wood visuals in an exceptional size package. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop. Capture the understated elegance of wood with a gentle time-worn look.

www.marazziusa.com/products/wood-look/vero

Creativo

Inspired by Vintage Revival and the aesthetics of French limestone, Creativo embodies a rustic yet elegant atmosphere. Suitability for both interior and exterior applications allows for countless design possibilities to bring the outdoors inside. Neutral hues make this collection versatile and fitting for a variety of design styles. Offered in four sizes, one may prefer a simple layout, or combine different size tiles for a beautiful Versailles pattern. Add a creative flair by incorporating the 12 x 12 decorative accents, offered in two colors and two graphics. Achieve timeless charm effortlessly with Creativo.

www.marazziusa.com/products/stone-look/creativo



