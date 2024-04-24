DALLAS, TX -- Marazzi, a tile brand always at the forefront of interior design and fashion, is showcasing its upcoming new product collections during the Coverings 2024 tradeshow at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, April 22nd to 25th in meeting room #245.

“The desire to thrive is in all of us,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC, parent company of Marazzi. “A key building block of feeling inspired is to surround ourselves with the colors, styles and designs that encourage our personalities and dreams. Bold, daring and the epitome of style, Marazzi’s newest products feature captivating designs that translate Italian panache into exciting and imaginative tile products. Marazzi is a must for any successful commercial or residential space.”

A celebration of Spanish elegance, Cotto Revival pays homage to the historic artistry of handmade Talavera tile. A collection full of cotto inspiration in warm and cool tones are available in a glazed porcelain 8- x 8-inch and 8-inch hex as well as the linear 2- x 9-inch brick. Three 4- x 4-inch decorative wall tiles are offered in an array of patterns, colors, and geometric designs – perfectly crafted for statement walls and backsplashes. Add a finishing touch with the glossy 1- x 6-inch mosaic, available in rich jewel tones for a complete cultural experience. Glazed porcelain floor tile and glazed ceramic wall and mosaic tile. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications. Proudly Made In The USA.