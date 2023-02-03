DALLAS, TX -- Marazzi is pleased to release its official Trend Report 2023, identifying five of the hottest interior design trends for the coming year as well as the Marazzi products that nicely exemplify each trend.

“As Marazzi’s lead product designer, I am always involved in the worlds of fashion, interior design, home furnishings, colors trends and the latest in exquisite tile design,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC, parent company of Marazzi. “For over 40 years, Marazzi USA has been a style leader in the industry, delivering products which empower our customers to break boundaries, shine and ‘Dare to Be Bold.’ Our Trend Report 2023 is a fun way to ensure you are bringing the height of both interior design and Marazzi cache to your next project.”

View Marazzi’s Trend Report 2023 at https://www.marazziusa.com/whats-trending/Trend-Report