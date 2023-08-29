WASHINGTON, D.C. --The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has released its most comprehensive report on architecture firm compensation and benefits trends in 15 years. The 2023 edition of the AIA Compensation & Benefits Report provides a comprehensive look into how firms are addressing rising inflation, staff shortages, and increased financial pressures and their impact on recruitment and retention.

Firms have been prioritizing creating a better pipeline to employment for students as well as implementing diverse hiring and employee support practices. “Firms continued to find flexible, supportive, and transparent workplace solutions for employees,” said Michele Russo, AIA vice president of research & practice.

The data collected for this report was extensive, with 16,308 positions reported—an increase of 53% from 2021. The data, which includes information from 37 metro areas, indicates the average compensation for architects rose about 4% per year to $96,626 from 2021 to 2023.

The report also found that casual dress policies, child- and pet-friendly offices, flexible work hours, work-from-home opportunities, and adopting Juneteenth as a paid holiday have become more common among firms. Despite these efforts though, for most architect positions compensation gains did not keep pace with the rising cost of living over the last two years.

Although there were fewer remote workers in 2022 than in 2020, the number of remote workers remained higher than pre-pandemic levels. In addition to this shift towards remote work opportunities, 93% of all firms reported offering at least one form of employee licensure support in 2023.

This report provides an invaluable resource to help individuals and firms understand the current landscape of compensation and benefits trends and provides the data behind AIA’s salary calculator.