The American Institute of Architects (AIA), in partnership with Owens Corning, has published a new report Resiliency in the Built Environment, which assesses the current state and best practices for increasing resiliency and sustainability in design and construction. The report also provides actionable insights into how to best improve resiliency and sustainability from design through construction by surveying three key audiences: architects, general contractors, and clients, including owners and developers.

“Successfully addressing the threat posed by climate change requires a comprehensive and coordinated effort that is informed by the best data available,” said AIA EVP/Chief Executive Officer Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE. “This report is part of AIA’s ongoing commitment to supporting our members by providing economic and market research that helps them navigate challenging times as well as help them lead efforts to address the climate crisis.”



Key findings of the report, include:

Few projects and properties are reported as being built beyond code.

Contractors and clients believe that building to code is sufficient to ensure resilience, but architects disagree.

Stronger building codes and standards will drive resiliency, but so will making the business case to clients.

