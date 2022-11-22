Following the 2022 edition of Cersaie, Ceramics of Italy reveals the top six trends in tile design this Fall and Winter.

Cersaie attracted over 90,000 attendees from all over the world, the artistic genius and technical prowess of Italian tile manufacturers was on full display. From rich emerald shades and soft, hygge-inspired tiles to hyper-realistic interpretations of the elements and wood effects inspired by classic and luxurious Venetian boats, naturalism proved to be the name of the game surrounding this year’s new collections. The Ceramics of Italy 2022 Fall/Winter Tile Trend Report celebrates these ingenious and show-stopping designs by highlighting a few of the overarching themes that link them all together.

Although the concept of porcelain tile emulating wood, marble, and stone has been around for over a decade, Italian companies continue to challenge themselves; many have developed proprietary techniques to make their collections look and feel like the real thing while others play with the characteristics of natural materials to create high-impact designs that are completely unique.

For the full report, click here.