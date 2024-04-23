DALLAS, TX -- American Olean, a proven tile brand that celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, is featuring several of its newest tile collections as well as soon-to-launch products during the Coverings 2024 tradeshow in Atlanta, Georgia, April 22nd to 25th in meeting room #245.

“American Olean tile is always grounded in fashion,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC, parent company of American Olean. “As American Olean’s director of product design, I am keenly focused on the latest trends in the worlds of interior design, home furnishings and tile. My overriding goal is to create world-class tile products that incorporate the height of design and style into every offering.”

Drawing inspiration from the organic design of travertine stone, Reservorio envelops your space with a natural color palette and authentic veining, creating an environment of serene beauty that blends into any setting. A canvas for elegance, the large format 24 x 48 inches lends to a seamless design, while the 12- x 24-inch fluted tile introduces depth and intrigue to your interior. Reservorio makes a statement while preserving the tranquil ambiance of a natural stone look. ColorBody porcelain floor and mosaic as well as glazed ceramic wall tile. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications. Proudly Made In The USA.

For more information visit americanolean.com.




