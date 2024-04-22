DALLAS, TX -- In recognition of Earth Day 2024, sister brands Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean are highlighting some of the many sustainable features of their products, processes and company ethos.

“As a company, we strive to create beautiful tile designs responsibly,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile LLC. “Under our brands’ ‘Our Promise’ sustainability platform, we are focused on creating a more Climate Positive present and future by being dedicated stewards of our global impact, leveraging our resources to shrink our footprint and reduce our waste. Not only do we strive as a company to encourage sustainable activity around Earth Day, but we are keenly focused on this effort 365 days a year via a myriad of environmental sustainability efforts.”

The Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean environmental sustainability efforts include, but are not limited to, the following:

— Over 99% of our tile collections contain recycled or reclaimed materials. 300 million — On average, our North American facilities recover and reuse over 300 million pounds of recycled and/or reclaimed material per year.

— Our tiles are made from only natural materials: water, clay, sand, feldspar and other minerals. Our tiles contain zero VOCs, zero PVCs, zero allergens, and zero formaldehyde. We have developed and continue to maintain product-specific EPDs. We have also produced product-specific HPDs for each of our core companies.

“We look forward to doing great things as we continue to grow our multi-facetted sustainability program,” concluded Thorn-Brooks. “Our commitment to having a positive impact on the world around us is one of the core pillars of our business.”