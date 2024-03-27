ATLANTA, GA -- Coverings, North America’s largest and preeminent international tile and stone exhibition and conference, has released a curated selection of sustainability-centric show activities to commemorate Earth Day, April 22nd, and celebrate the first day of Coverings 2024, taking place April 22nd to 25th at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Atlanta, GA. Earth Day activations and eco-focused programming at Coverings 2024 will unite thousands of industry professionals from around the world to collectively promote sustainable design, building and installation practices through ceramic tile.

Attendees will be able to participate in Coverings 2024’s Earth Day festivities through a wide selection of learning sessions, workshops, displays, tours and philanthropic programs to showcase the many eco-friendly aspects of ceramic tile, offering showgoers numerous options for exploring ceramic tile’s vital role in helping build a greener future.

Earth Day activations taking place at Coverings 2024 will be kicked off through Coverings’ partnership with Clean the World, a global leader in sustainable, environmental and social impact solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the “Clean the World” initiative by transforming used soap bars and plastic amenities that the hospitality industry would otherwise discard into lifesaving, essential supplies for communities in need across the globe. Showgoers will be able to volunteer a few minutes of their time to produce recycled hygiene kits April 22nd in Hall B, Booth 1017 at Coverings 2024. The completed kits will then be donated to a local philanthropic organization in Atlanta.

Another notable Earth Day activation at Coverings 2024 will feature renowned mosaic artist David Arnott, who will be showcasing his work in the Artisan Showcase in Hall C, Booth 7259. Arnott will craft a tile mosaic representation of the planet in celebration of Earth Day. His artwork will be crafted with leftover tiles from Coverings’ exhibitors, transforming potential waste into a truly original and beautiful piece of art. The completed mosaic will then be donated to a local Atlanta organization. Those present will have the opportunity to meet Arnott and witness his creative process and the beauty of sustainable artistry.

Coverings 2024 is bolstering its commitment to sustainable design, building and installation practices involving ceramic tile and natural stone by presenting a comprehensive range of environmentally focused educational opportunities of particular interest to the architecture and design (A&D) community. Attendees can engage in sessions specifically tailored to the A&D sector, such as "Tile Industry Insights: Deciphering Embodied Carbon and Green Architecture and Design," scheduled for April 22nd, and partner education like Green Builder Media’s “Housing 2.0” workshop, happening April 23rd.

These educational offerings are designed to empower the A&D community with the knowledge and tools needed to advance sustainable practices for their projects, making them more relevant and impactful in today's environmentally conscious landscape. Those eager to participate in the “Housing 2.0” workshop are required to register separately and pay a fee to secure their spot on the session’s designated webpage.

Other Coverings 2024 education within the show’s “Sustainability” tenet will include “Building Resilience for Health” and “Reducing Embodied Carbon with Natural Stone,” which are slated for April 24th.

The new-to-2024 Coverings Cares program underscores the show’s commitment to supporting green initiatives, the tile and stone industry, and the local Atlanta community through a donation pool of up to $50,000. Coverings 2024 registrants have the opportunity to select and support one of six vetted and deserving charitable organizations when they register for the event, including EarthDay.org.

Coverings will donate $10 to the organization chosen by each event registrant, who can then match or exceed the donated amount if desired. The donations will be bestowed to the designated philanthropic causes for the first 5,000 attendees who attend Coverings 2024 onsite.

Showgoers can stay tuned to the Coverings mobile app and digital signage throughout the GWCC for tips on how to make their time in Atlanta as green as possible. Attendees are also encouraged to recycle their show badges in conveniently located bins at the conclusion of the event.

Registered and prospective 2024 attendees can gather more information about Coverings 2024 and its customized lineup of Earth Day activations by visiting Coverings’ dedicated Earth Day webpage.

Learn more about Coverings 2024 and register to attend at no cost at Coverings.com.