DENVER, CO – GranQuartz, a U.S. distributor of stone fabrication tools, concrete and stone restoration, equipment and supplies, will hold a Vendor/Customer Appreciation Day at its Denver, CO, location on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free food will be served from 12 to 2 p.m.

In addition, GranQuartz will offer significant discounts and free giveaways on various brands.