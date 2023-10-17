OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA -- Nestled in the heart of Toronto's vibrant design district, Euro Tile & Stone recently opened the doors to its expansive 45,000-square-foot showroom and distribution center. Strategically positioned at 80 Dufflaw Road, the showroom invites designers, architects, builders and contractors, as well as homeowners, to embark on a captivating journey through innovation and aesthetic allure.

The original space was completely gutted and underwent an intense transformation to create an open-concept showroom that is light and airy yet has a curated gallery feeling. Euro Tile & Stone stays ahead and pushes the market forward with new trends and offerings not just with their own product lines, but also in the showroom’s trendy design elements, including designer lighting throughout, arched doorways, and many custom elements such as the light oak furniture and olive trees. The feature gallery rooms have beautiful natural light beaming through the windows, attributing to the space’s organic feeling.

As another point of interest, the showroom offers private rooms that clients can book to either work themselves or collaborate with their customers. Each room has a large monitor that any device can be plugged into to present, large worktables for laying out samples and plans, and access to all showroom resources. A further out-of-the-box approach when it comes to applying its products to projects, the showroom touch points include a full working kitchen -- designed using one of the brand’s porcelain slabs -- that is leveraged for events and an expansive outdoor section for highlighting porcelain paver products and showcasing different methods of installations. The entire showroom is a free-flowing fountain of concepts that provoke inspiration for any type of project.